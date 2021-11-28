Earlier this week it was reported The Rock’s latest film, Red Notice, was set to become the most-watched film after its initial release on Netflix.

The movie was previously just behind Bird Box (2018) which stood at number one with 282.02 million hours viewed.

Earlier today, Rock announced Red Notice has officially become the most-watched film in Netflix’s history.

“Nyet politsiya… Not a COP!” Rock wrote, referencing a line from the film. “Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!! In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go. THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.”

As noted, NBC and E! have announced that The Rock will receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on December 7. The Rock, a 15-time PCA nominee and a 2-time winner will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children & families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.

Earlier this week, Rock also released the trailer for his upcoming animated film, DC League Of Super Pets. Playing the voice of Krypto is The Rock, and he’s also a producer for the film through his Seven Bucks Productions company. The movie also features Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.