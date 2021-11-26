The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament Final is now set, with TJP taking on Davey Richards next week on MLW Fusion: Alpha. Yesterday, on the Thanksgiving edition of Fusion, TJP defeated Calvin Tankman in their semifinal contest to earn the final spot in the competition.

TJP’s victory came at a price. With the help of the new National Openweight Champion Alex Kane and his friend, “Mr. Thomas,” they attacked Tankman, sending him headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle. TJP capitalized on the onslaught with his Mamba Splash to secure the pinfall victory. For Davey Richards, he punched his ticket by tapping Bobby Fish out with an ankle lock.

The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament Final was taped at MLW’s most recept television tapings earlier this month. The full spoilers from that event are available at this link.