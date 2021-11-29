Toni Storm has spoken with WWE Deutschland where she talked about the differences between the main roster and NXT. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion is one of the newest stars on SmackDown, and Storm was open about her short tenure on the brand.

“Everything is different, like the whole thing. To be honest it has been a totally different change to my entire life. Now I’m back on the road after like barely traveling for such a long time,” Storm stated. “It’s just everything. Everything down to the people, the way it’s run, everything is completely the opposite. It’s been quite an adjustment just trying to figure out how to find my feet in the roster. But its been cool. A lot of the girls have been really cool and welcoming, helping me backstage.”

Toni Storm also spoke about the recent number of call-ups that have taken place recently within the women’s division. She admitted it is a good thing for the division overall as they bring something fresh.

“I do. I feel like there’s very much something special in the air,” Storm admitted. “There’s a good vibe surrounding all of it and I’m very excited about all of it. I don’t know, I absolutely love all the call-ups. I think we are onto something special here. We are shaking things up. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s cool. I think people are really going to enjoy what we have to give them.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Deutschland with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.