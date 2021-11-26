As we’ve noted, AEW announcer Jim Ross provided an update on his skin cancer treatment via Twitter on Thursday.

Ross informed that he will undergo 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, which will force him to take time off from AEW TV until the end of the year.

The likes of AEW President Tony Khan, CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and several others reacted to Jim Ross’ cancer update. The tweets can be seen below.

Khan floated the possibility of JR returning to commendatory for the AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash episode at the end of December.

JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s ass, JR!

JR signed a three-year contract with AEW in April 2019 to work as a commentator and senior advisor.

