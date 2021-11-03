AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live where he revealed FTR’s opponents tonight for the AAA World Tag Team Titles. Khan revealed that FTR will take on Aerostar and Samuray del Sol (f.k.a. Kalisto in WWE).

On AEW Dark, FTR issued out an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. However, The Lucha Brothers are not allowed to challenge for the titles because FTR are 2-0 against them.

FTR talked about their desire to take on other luchador tag teams to prove they are the best luchador tag team. Khan said on WOL that he looked for that team in Aerostar and Samuray del Sol. Samuray del Sol was released by WWE back in April, and this will be his first match since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in April 1.

Aerostar and Samuray del Sol have teamed together before in AAA. In 2012, they teamed up with Rey Fenix to take on Los Inferno Rocker back in April 2012.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri:

* AAA World Tag Team Title Match: FTR ( Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Aerostar and Samuray del Sol

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA. Winner faces Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

* Kenny Omega vs. Alan “5” Angels