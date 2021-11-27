Hit Row appeared on Busted Open Radio recently and broke down their release from WWE. Top Dolla touched on the rap he cut on Jinder Mahal which made some controversy online at the time.

“People want to bring up the fact about the song that I released for Jinder and Shanky on Twitter that people got mad about. But Jinder Mahal himself not only loved the song but said, and I have the proof of it, that I said nothing wrong in the song. The whole point of it was that we were in a feud together. We were trying to get more juice in the feud,” he stated. “Me and Jinder are cool, that was the whole point of it. When people are like, ‘oh the beat he used was insensitive.’ The beat I used is called, ‘Beware,’ by Punjabi MC, which is the most famous Indian sample in the history of hip-hop.

“And when I picked the beat, Jinder Mahal was sitting right next to me in the locker room when we formulated the plan to do this. So for people to be upset with me and think that’s a reason we got fired is ridiculous,” he stated. “Because Jinder himself went and talked to them and was like, ‘no, it was not like that, we planned this out together.’”

Top Dolla did speak about a legitimate issue that he had though. This took place backstage on SmackDown when something negative was said about him on the headsets.

“When we was on SmackDown and we did the segment with Sami, we were rehearsing a segment and the audio was really loud in the arena. So, I politely asked, ‘do you think we could turn down the audio in the arena, a little bit. Just so that the people in the arena can hear what we are saying? So we can get a reaction from them later?’ I don’t know what was said,” he admitted. “But something was said about me over the headset that was so disrespectful that three different producers that heard it on the headset came up to me and apologized to me afterward.

“Even though I didn’t know what was said,” Top Dolla stressed. “So, clearly something was said very wild and disrespectfully because they felt the need to apologize to me for something I didn’t even know. But if I would have heard it and said something back, then I’m disgruntled. I’m aggressive and I’m the angry black man. It’s unfortunate the way that things shape out.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.