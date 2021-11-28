Patriotic displays and storylines are commonplace in WWE’s history. But one specific show of American pride did not sit well with one of the company’s biggest stars, Undertaker.

Undertaker was recently asked about the 1993 edition of Survivor Series when he was part of “The All-Americans” team. He joined the team on an episode of Monday Night RAW by revealing an American flag lining the inside of his jacket. Undertaker explained why he did not think the patriotic expression was appropriate for his character at the time.

“Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road,” Undertaker told WWE’s The Bump. “I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince [McMahon] presented that to me, I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag’. [But] he thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid. I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.'”

Undertaker said he never wore the jacket with the patriotic lining again. He says the jacket may still exist, but the flag that was once part of it is gone.

It’s been one year since Undertaker’s last appearance in a WWE ring at Survivor Series 2020. His “Final Farewell” followed him announcing his retirement last year. Undertaker says retirement has been nice thus far. He’s enjoying spending time with his family without the looming distraction of a possible in-ring return.

“I’m getting to do a lot of things I was never able to do,” Undertaker said. “Even those last few years when I only had a handful of matches, but you’re kind of always still in the flow, kind of in the grind of keeping yourself ready and not planning any trips or anything.”

