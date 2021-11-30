An update has been provided on Will Ospreay’s status for Wrestle Kingdom 16. Japan recently changed its restrictions in regards to who can enter the country due to the Omicron strain of Covid-19. The new ruling does not allow foreigners or tourists to enter from today.

This immediately raised question marks over Ospreay, who is from the U.K. and has a home in America. He has already been confirmed to be headlining the January 5th show. Thankfully, it appears that will still be the case.

President Takami Obari revealed that foreign wrestlers who have been working regularly are operating with visas that should allow them to participate.

“Under the current rules, foreign wrestlers who are regularly participating in the war are not expected to enter the country. I’ve heard that (regular foreign wrestlers) have visas to work in Japan, so they will be treated as re-entry. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Will Ospreay himself then took to Twitter to confirm that he will be at the Tokyo Dome in January where he stated:

“Shingo can’t stop me. Okada can’t stop me. Covid can’t stop me. January 5th, 2022, I’ll be there.”

Ospreay is expected to compete against the winner of Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada. They will face each other on the January 4th show. This will eventually crown an Undisputed IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.