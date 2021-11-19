SmackDown Superstar King Woods found about Thursday’s WWE releases while on the air for G4’s relaunch of Attack of the Show, which streamed live on YouTube

Towards the end of the stream, Woods could be seen going through his phone when he apparently found out the news of WWE releasing 8 Superstars. As seen in the video below, Woods stood up and left the frame as other members of the show looked on with concerned faces. The 2021 King of the Ring returned to the set a little later and did his best to remain upbeat for the rest of the stream.

As noted, Woods also used the G4 platform to send his well wishes to AEW star Kenny Omega, who is reportedly set to undergo multiple surgeries.

The following 8 Superstars were released by WWE on Thursday: Drake Maverick, Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.