SmackDown Superstar King Woods sent out a message to AEW star Kenny Omega while he was shooting for the relaunch of G4’s “Attack of the Show!” on Thursday.

Woods held up a placard that read, “Fell Better Kenneth! Hopefully see you here soon…”

Omega responded via Twitter with a GIF of Dragon Ball character Goku in a healing chamber.

As we’ve noted, Omega is set to undergo multiple surgeries following his loss to Hangman Page at last Sunday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Omega confirmed on this week’s Dynamite that he is taking some time away from wrestling.

The G4 gaming network is set to launch on streaming platforms and cable channel lineups in 2022. Besides his involvement in Attack of the Show, Woods is expected to be a part of several other projects for G4.

You can see Omega’s tweet below.