A few weeks after threatening to get physical in a dark match in Philadelphia, Paul Heyman was at it once again after Friday’s SmackDown went off the air.

During the Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) against The New Day (King Woods & Big E) and Drew McIntyre, Heyman lost his composure when fans at XL Center in Hartford, CT began an “ECW!” chant.

As seen in the video below, Heyman removed his jacket and mocked the fans. He could be heard yelling, “I am the Jew in Jiu-Jitsu, and when I get into this ring, I will show you why ECW is dead! I wish the same for each and every single one of you!”

Heyman then proceeded to talk some smack to King Woods.

Earlier on SmackDown, the Woods vs. Reigns match ended in a No Contest after Big E stepped out to confront The Tribal Chief. Big E vs. Reigns headlines this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.