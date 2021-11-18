WWE is reportedly closing its office in Mexico.

WWE opened up an office in Mexico City back in the 2000s, but now that office is being shut down as Periódico Correo reports that employees were notified of the upcoming closure this week. There were at least 10 employees working at the office.

There is no word on why the office is closing, but it was speculated that it could be related to COVID-19 budget cuts. It was also noted that WWE will continue promoting events and programming in Mexico.

The WWE Mexico office closure comes after the WWE Japan division was shut down back in September.

