WWE NXT and 205 Live referee, Chloe Christmas, is now going forward as Paige. The WWE ref made the change on her Twitter account and encouraged fans to follow her new Instagram account.

An interesting choice, considering former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion Paige is still under contract with WWE.

Paige was last regularly seen on WWE TV as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in 2019. She did make an appearance (via Skype) on SmackDown in March of last year to announce a women’s title match for WrestleMania 36.

Paige also made the transition to co-host of WWE Backstage on FS1 in late 2019 until the pandemic brought that show to a halt.

More recently, the former champ has dropped hints about a possible return to the ring after a neck injury in 2017 forced her into retirement. Earlier this week, Paige also tweeted out for WWE to “bring back Nia” after Jax was among those released.