WWE star Lince Dorado recalled years ago when he would make gear for NXT stars as a way to make money for his family.

“2014 — I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family,” Dorado wrote. “Five people, two bedroom, yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE. P.S. I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE.”

Dorado then posted a photo of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, and Bayley during their NXT days, along with a separate picture of his sewing machines that he used.

A report back in September noted Dorado (and his Lucha House Party tag partner, Gran Metalik) were unhappy with the lack of opportunities they were receiving in WWE. Metalik had reportedly requested his release, but it was unknown if Dorado did the same.

Dorado’s most recent match was a loss against Cedric Alexander at a September 20 WWE Main Event taping.

After last month’s WWE Draft, Dorado was still a free agent and not assigned to either RAW or SmackDown.