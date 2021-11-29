WWE held a Supershow Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia. During the show, Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

Also during the show, Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated The Street Profits and Rick Boogs.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss

* Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins (WWE Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE RAW Women’s Title Match)

* Randy Orton and Riddle (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (WWE RAW Tag Titles Match)

* Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated The Street Profits and Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura

