WWE producer and on-air talent Adam Pearce took to Twitter early yesterday to send out a message to his fellow employees. As noted, the company has been dealing with numerous complications associated with the stars and backstage personnel contracting COVID-19.

“Just a quick note of gratitude: As COVID continues to be a struggle, I want to publicly thank our staff, crew, and incredible Superstars who drop it all to do whatever it takes to make sure the show goes on. It’s an honor to work alongside you.” [Prayer hands emoji],” Pearce wrote.

Adam Pearce was reportedly absent from last night’s RAW in Detroit, along with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard, Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, Senior Producer, & Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael “PS” Hayes. Seth Rollins also took to social media and revealed that he is one of the WWE Stars coping with COVID at the moment.

A new report also indicates that despite the many absences and makeshift booking this week, the matches at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view this Saturday are intended to go on as planned. This includes Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title as the two build momentum toward a much rumored WrestleMania 38 clash later this year.

According to the same report, the current quarantine rulings for WWE talent have changed since earlier this year. Talent who are vaccinated will now only do that for five days, which is in line with the new CDC recommendations. However, they must test negative on two consecutive days before being allowed back into the ring.

