Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island.
This week’s Dynamite will be the go-home show for Winter Is Coming 2, which airs next Wednesday night. AEW has announced the following bouts for tonight:
* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor
* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver
* The third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
8pm ET