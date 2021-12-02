Bryan Danielson took to Twitter this evening to issue a warning to AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

As we’ve noted, Danielson vs. Page for the strap has been confirmed for the Winter Is Coming 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Danielson says the inaugural Winter Is Coming event had a title change, and so will this year’s event. He then promised to decimate “Wangman” Page.

“Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now,” he wrote.

The 2020 Winter Is Coming event was headlined by Kenny Omega capturing the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. Omega just dropped the title to Page at AEW Full Gear last month.

Next week’s Dynamite from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY will feature Danielson vs. John Silver in singles action. This will be a continuation of the ongoing storyline that has Danielson facing members of The Dark Order as he prepares to challenge Page at Winter Is Coming. Danielson defeated Alan “5” Angels on this week’s Dynamite, and has previously defeated Evil Uno and Colt Cabana.

Winter Is Coming 2 will take place on December 15 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Danielson’s full tweet below: