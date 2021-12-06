Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 499,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.78% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 431,000 viewers, and up 3.31% from the Fast National audience released on Saturday morning, which was 483,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s episode, which also drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.18 rating represents 241,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.26% from the 238,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #71 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the second-lowest viewership in show history after last week’s record low. The key demo rating was tied with last week for the second-lowest key demo rating in show history, behind the October 8 episode. Friday’s viewership was up 15.78% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 key demo rating, drawing 2.037 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.276 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.811 million viewers. The Utah vs. Oregon PAC 12 Championship college football game topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.96 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available – AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending Tony Nese in the opener, Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai, and the main event, which was AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

