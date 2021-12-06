AEW star Jade Cargill believes that some wrestling fans still have issues supporting black women wrestlers.

On Sunday, Cargill tweeted:

What do some (not all) of you fans have against black women wrestlers? I hear it so much and it sickens me. It’s 2021. 🙄 I’m talking about it. Cause everyone else is scared. I’m not.

Through another tweet, Cargill clarified that she wasn’t referring only to her but “black women wrestlers in general.”

Cargill, who remains undefeated as a singles wrestler in AEW, is two wins away from becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. She defeated Red Velvet on the Nov. 17 episode of AEW Dynamite to earn her spot in the semi-finals of the tournament, where she will face Thunder Rosa. The inaugural TBS Champion will be crowned Jan. 5 edition of Dynamite, which will be the TBS premiere.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan recently referred to Cargill as AEW’s “Rookie of the Year” and one of the favorites to win the TBS Titlle.

“I think she’s clearly the rookie of the year,” Khan stressed. “I think she is definitely one of the favorites to potentially be the TBS Champion.

“The crazy thing is when you see Jade. Not only is Jade a beautiful woman but one of the most dangerous and powerful competitors in pro wrestling. I think Thunder Rosa is going to have her hands full in the semi-final with Jade.”

You can see Jade Cargill’s tweets below.

