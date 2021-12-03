Tony Khan recently caught up with Busted Open Radio where he talked about the TBS tournament. He admitted that he is pleased people are enjoying it and that it is building anticipation for Dynamite’s move.

“A number of people have come up to talk to me about that lately and I am so glad that so many people have liked it. When I sat down and put the bracket together, I really felt like it would be a great way to build towards Dynamite making that huge move at the end of the year to TBS. I think it has only created more anticipation for the move,” he said. “I am very excited about the semi-finals.”

Tony Khan also discussed one of the semi-finalists, Jade Cargill. He admitted that she is a powerful and dangerous competitor in wrestling.

“The crazy thing is when you see Jade. Not only is Jade a beautiful woman but one of the most dangerous and powerful competitors in pro wrestling,” he admitted. “I think Thunder Rosa is going to have her hands full in the semi-final with Jade.”

Tony Khan also revealed that Mark Henry has been working closely with Jade backstage. He believes she is taking that advice and using it well.

“Mark, you have been a mentor to Jade and offered her a lot of great advice about how to use her size and her power advantage to dominate opponents,” he reflected. “It seems like she’s taken that advice to heart and used it very well.”

The AEW President also went on to claim that Cargill is the rookie of the year. He also believes she is a favorite to become TBS Champion.

“I think she’s clearly the rookie of the year,” Khan claimed. “I think she is definitely one of the favorites to potentially be the TBS Champion.”

