Thunder Rosa was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During that interview, she touched on the recent WWE cuts and named which wrestler she would most like to face.

“Ember Moon,” Rosa chose. “I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans. She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger.”

Thunder Rosa also spoke about when the moment she believes fans started to notice her. She believes it was after her Lights Out match with Britt Baker.

“The first one I think it was when everybody started to notice who I was, I think was after they aired that match. I mean, no matter what I want to say what I did before or whatever, that was the pinnacle of my AEW career. That’s when everything started and people started noticing who I was,” she claimed. “This is from people who had never watched wrestling before. They watched that match and were like, ‘oh, women can do that, oh my god. Who is that girl?’”

Thunder Rosa also spoke about being thankful for Tony Khan. she admitted that he saw something in her and has given her the tools to work.

“I just want to say I am really thankful that I found somebody like Tony Khan. To believe in what I can bring to a company like this. I don’t think that if he didn’t see what my team and my husband and everybody has seen. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am right now, I was given so many tools and so many opportunities and such a great platform,” Rosa said. “I am so blessed that I get to surround myself with positive people that want the best for me and want to see me succeed. I don’t think I would have done this by myself.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.