Multiple new matches were announced for the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS during tonight’s New Year’s Smash episode of the show.

Along with the much-anticipated AEW World Championship rematch between ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Bryan Danielson, another Championship match has been announced. The Lucha Bros. will put their AEW Tag Team Titles on the line against Jungle Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on next week’s show.

As noted, the finals of the TBS Women’s Championship tournament will also take place next Wednesday night with Jade Cargill Danielson vs. Ruby Soho. The winner will become the first TBS Women’s Champion in the history of AEW.

Another feud that will continue is Malakai Black vs. The Varsity Blondes, as Black will be facing Brian Pillman Jr. in a singles match next Wednesday. After weeks of tormenting Julia Hart and Griff Garrison, Pillman looks to avenge his close friends.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came up with the idea that the AEW World Title rematch between himself and Hangman Page should have a set of judges to determine the winner if they once again wrestle to a 60-minute draw. Page interrupted, saying he had been thinking of stipulations for the rematch as well. He thought of ladder matches and iron man matches, but he approved of Bryan’s idea and accepted the rematch for the TBS premiere of Dynamite.

You can see the full card for next week’s AEW Dynamite below:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judges Determine Winner if Match Exceeds 60 Minutes)

‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

TBS Tournament Finals (Winner Becomes Inaugural TBS Women’s Champion)

Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (w/ Mercedes Martinez & Mark Sterling)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Lucha Bros. (c) vs. Jungle Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.