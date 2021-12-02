Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to reveal she’d have liked more matches in WWE with Ember Moon. Bliss was responding to former WWE Superstar, Mojo Rawley who shared an article about wrestling friendships.

Alexa Bliss and Mojo were featured in the article itself. However, the former Raw Women’s Champion admitted that she wishes she could have worked more with Moon. She also added that the former WWE Superstar is one of her bridesmaids.

Alexa Bliss stated:

“Also a shame @WWEEmerMoon and I didn’t have more matches together. We had way too much fun. ESP being one of my best friends & bridesmaids lol.”

During the time when both women worked for WWE, they shared the ring 29 times for matches. However, only 10 of those encounters were televised and Bliss and Moon would only compete twice in singles action, with the former NXT Women’s Champion winning both.

Ember Moon was released by WWE back on November 4, when the company made a round of cuts. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has not been seen on television since her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. It is currently unknown when she will be making her return.