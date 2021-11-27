It appears RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss won’t be returning to a WWE ring anytime soon.

On Friday, a fan asked her when she was planning to make her comeback. Bliss responded:

Need time to heal 🖤

Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Charlotte Flair brutally ripped and tore apart her doll, Lilly, at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in September. At the time, Wresting Inc. reported exclusively that Bliss would be taking time off for “a few months.” Subsequently, PWInsider reported that Bliss was scheduled to undergo sinus surgery.

Bliss has more or less confirmed via recent tweets that she would be changing up her gimmick during her return, which would mean the end of the controversial Lilly storyline.

As of this writing, there are no reports of a possible return date for Bliss. Fans have brought up how the Royal Rumble in January would be the ideal setting since she would receive a loud ovation from a capacity crowd at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

You can see Bliss’ tweet below.