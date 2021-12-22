WWE star Austin Theory sat down with Mirror UK to talk about his current run on WWE’s RAW brand. Since the Survivor Series PPV, Austin Theory has been involved in an angle with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. Theory believes the storyline is the result of him stealing McMahon’s golden egg, which previously could’ve been seen in The Rock’s Netflix film Red Notice.

“So I think those ideas came around because I stole a hundred million dollar egg,” Theory said with a chuckle. “These lessons that Vince is teaching me, I don’t think he would have taught me in this way if I didn’t do what I did. I think everything happens for a reason. I’m not telling anyone to steal a hundred million dollar egg or even a million-dollar egg, but somehow, it worked out for me.”

Since stealing the egg, Austin Theory and McMahon have been joined at the hip, appearing in numerous backstage segments together where hijinks ensues between the two. Theory was asked what he was getting out of the segments, and revealed it was knowledge and to always be on your toes.

“I’m getting a lot of knowledge and the biggest takeaway from Mr. McMahon is to expect the unexpected,” Theory said.

Along with his segments with McMahon, Austin Theory continues to perform in the ring. He unsuccessfully challenged Big E for the WWE Championship on the November 22 episode of WWE RAW and is currently in a feud with RAW star Finn Balor. Theory attacked Balor on the December 6 episode of RAW, and then cost Balor and Damien Priest a tag team match against the Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) after he distracted Balor.

This past week on RAW, Theory just barely came up short in getting a pinfall victory over Balor. And though he didn’t succeed, he will have a rematch against Finn on the next episode of RAW.