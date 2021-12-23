The official match card for the upcoming AAA Rey De Reyes show was confirmed this week. It was announced that John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) would be in the main event. This will be his first match after being released from WWE. He will be challenging Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on the show.

However, he might not be the only former WWE Superstar to appear at Rey De Reyes. That’s because there is currently an open spot for the Rey De Reyes match. So far, Laredo Kid, Bandido, Cibernetico, and Psycho Clown have been confirmed.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there could be more foreign talent added to the show. While he does not know any official names, he did confirm there have been talks with other released WWE Superstars.

It was added that AAA were in talks with wrestlers from the recent round of WWE cuts, which is when John Morrison was let go. They’re available to start working again in February, but he noted it is not confirmed that any of them will appear.

That round of WWE releases saw; Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker all let go. Of course, there are also other names that have been released this year such as Karrion Kross. Plus, it isn’t guaranteed that the spot will be given to a former WWE Superstar.

Below is the confirmed match card for Rey De Reyes 2022:

* Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Johnny Mundo – AAA Mega Championship

* Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs Pentagon Jr. & Fenix

* Laredo Kid vs Bandido vs Cibernetico vs Psycho Clown vs TBA – Rey De Reyes 2022

* NGD vs LA Parks vs La Empresa

* Number One Contender’s Match For Reina de Reinas Championship: Maravilla vs Lady Shani vs Flammer vs TBA

* Psicosis, Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo vs Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa

* La Hiedra & Villano III Jr. vs Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs Chik Tormenta & Arez