Bianca Belair recently spoke with SportsKeeda Wrestling where she opened up about her hair braid. The popular weapon that she uses within matches has proven to be a hit, and Montez Ford was the person that told her to wear it.

“Initially I was just wearing the hair just to really stand out,” she said. “I was trying to figure out who Bianca Belair was and what I wanted to look like and represent. I was debating between this long braid or just wear my hair down and flowy. I saw all the other girls wearing their hair like that and I’m like, ‘they look so pretty, I want to do the same.’ My husband was the one who really encouraged me, it’s Montez Ford, one-half of the tag team The Street Profits.

“He’s the one who encouraged me to wear the braid. Because when I first came in I was very new to the business and to WWE and wrestling. He was explaining to me that you want to stand out, you want to be unique,” Belair stated. “He told me, ‘look at what everyone else is doing and do the opposite. Nobody else is wearing that long braid, and if anybody comes to a show for the first time, even if they don’t remember your name, they’ll remember the girl with the braid.’”

Bianca Belair then reflected on the first time that she used the braid as a weapon. Initially, the EST of WWE just did it to look cool. However, once she heard the noise and saw the reaction from the fans, she decided to keep using it.

“I had a match one time in California, actually my first NXT road loop match, live event match,” she stated. “I threw my braid at my opponent, I thought it might look cool as a move. It made this huge noise. The crowd went crazy and we kind of looked at each other in the ring, like, ‘what was that?’ I said, ‘I think that was my hair.’ So ever since then, it’s been a thing. I’m like ‘oh, I can use this now and I can use it to my advantage. Right now, my rule is, if you don’t touch my hair, don’t touch my hair. If you don’t touch it, I won’t use it. So, it’s always warranted.”

Bianca Belair also spoke about the future of her braid, admitting she’s thinking of new ways to use it as a weapon. Belair also joked that she would block anybody who asked her about a hair vs. hair match.

“I want to figure out more ways to use it. Whether it’s tripping a girl, or I want to come off the top rope one day and hit a girl one day if she touches my hair too much. I want to do some cool things in the future with it,” she said. “I have no desire to do a hair vs. hair match, I see people tweeting me all the time about it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to block you if you Tweet me and say that.’”

