Last week’s AEW Dynamite promo segment between CM Punk and MJF reportedly had a big audience backstage at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

As noted, last Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT opened up with Punk and MJF trading shots on the mic, right before Punk defeated QT Marshall in singles action to bring his record to 7-0. The promos received major praise online, but also included references to WWE’s John Cena, Triple H and The Miz. You can see footage of the segment below.

In an update, word now is that the ring was not the only source of excitement surrounding the Punk vs. MJF segment last week, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

There was said to be a “locker room sellout” backstage with many top talents gathered around to watch and listen to Punk and MJF do battle on the mic. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan reportedly had a large group of wrestlers standing behind him at the Gorilla Position as he watched the segment on a monitor on his desk.

There’s no word on when the first Punk vs. MJF match will take place, but it’s rumored for the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 15 or the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 29. It could also take place on January 5 for the first Dynamite episode on TBS. The next AEW pay-per-view isn’t until Revolution, rumored for the first of March.

For those who missed it, the Dynamite segment with Punk and MJF was referenced by WWE Hall of Famer Edge on this week’s RAW during his back & forth with The Miz. You can read our report at this link.

Stay tuned for more. For those who missed it, below is video of last week’s Punk – MJF segment: