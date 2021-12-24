Collegiate standout wrestler Bobby Steveson is set to make his in-ring on Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode.

Steveson, now going by Damon Kemp, has been announced to face Andre Chase on tomorrow’s episode. Kemp has had brief appearances in backstage WWE NXT segments as of late, but this is his first time stepping in the squared circle. He signed with WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class, and previously wrestled at the University of Minnesota. Chase regularly works 205 Live and NXT. He took a loss to Tony D’Angelo on the December 14 NXT, and defeated Guru Raaj on this December 10 205 Live.

Kemp, the brother of WWE RAW Superstar and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, took to Instagram today and hyped up his debut match.

“IT’S TIME!! Tomorrow only on @peacocktv tv in the U.S and the @wwenetwork watch me smash my opponent on #205live 10/9c you do not want to miss this!,” he wrote.

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will also be in action this Friday night. She will go up against Fallon Henley.

The Pit Bull of The Diamond Mine has won all four singles matches since her official debut on the October 12 NXT show, where she defeated Valentina Feroz. She has also defeated Yulisa Leon, Erica Yan, and Amari Miller. Henley is the former Tesha Price. We noted last week that she has signed with WWE after working 21 AEW matches since November 2020, and working for other promotions, including multiple appearances with WWE. Last week’s debut on 205 Live saw Henley team with Yan for a loss to Leon and Feroz.

Friday’s WWE 205 Live will also feature Solo Sikoa and Ru Feng returning to in-ring action against each other.

Sikoa, the younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, remains undefeated since his win over Jeet Rama on the November 2 NXT show. Since then he has defeated Grayson Waller and LA Knight in a Triple Threat, Chase, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade. On the other hand, Feng has lost every match since taking a loss to D’Angelo in his debut on the October 19 NXT show. Feng has losses against Xyon Quinn, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, and Cameron Grimes, plus a tag team loss with Blade against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Stay tuned for more from WWE 205 Live. You can see the full post from Kemp below: