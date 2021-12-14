Olympic gold medalist turned WWE RAW Superstar Gable Steveson appeared on tonight’s RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

RAW saw WWE plug their new NIL program, which Gable is a part of, and then reveal that he was sitting ringside for the show. Steveson waved to the crowd and raised his gold medal, and then had a show of respect fist bump with Bobby Lashley and MVP as Lashley came out for his match against Kevin Owens.

Steveson resides in Apple Valley, Minnesota, and goes to school up the road at the University of Minnesota, which are both close to St. Paul. He often attends WWE events when they are in Minnesota, and has for a few years now.

Steveson signed with WWE in September of this year, and was sent to RAW in the WWE Draft this past October. WWE is hopeful that Steveson will become a full-time part of the roster later in 2022 after he graduates from the University of Minnesota. His brother Bobby Steveson is currently training for his WWE NXT debut under the “Damon Kemp” ring name.

