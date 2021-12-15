Gable Steveson’s brother, Bobby Steveson, made a brief appearance during a backstage segment on tonight’s NXT.

Bobby was seen sitting alongside Bron Breakker, who told Grayson Waller in a backstage segment that he was no longer welcome in the NXT locker room. Waller then told Breakker that real Superstars get their own locker rooms before walking off.

Besides Steveson, Randy Beidelschies and Jacoby Brooks were also seen sitting in the locker room. While Beidelschies is going by the name Javier Bernal, Brooks’ NXT name is Bryson Montana.

As noted earlier, Bobby Steveson is now going by the name Damon Kemp.

It’s unclear when Steveson will make his NXT debut, but we’ll keep you updated. Last month, he teased that his debut is imminent when he tweeted, “I am going to smash your favorite Superstar.. coming soon.”

Steveson, a two-time Letterwinner out of the University of Minnesota, began training at the WWE Performance Center in August. As noted, Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota.