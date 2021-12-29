On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about the latest rumours that Steve Austin and The Undertaker would be appearing at WrestleMania 38. Speaking about The Undertaker specifically, Booker mentioned why he doesn’t think we’ll see The Deadman in the ring at ‘Mania 38, and why it’s too early for a return of Taker.

“Honestly, I do not think we’re going to see The Undertaker in-ring at WrestleMania 38,” Booker said. “The thing is, can The Undertaker come back and do one more match? I’m sure he could, I’m sure. That’s what wrestlers do man, whether they can do it or not. It’s almost like, there’s the ring there, just push me and I’ll do the rest.

“Can The Undertaker go out and do another match? Yes, I think he can, but I think for the nostalgia of The Undertaker, it’s too early to see him right now and really get our bang for our buck as far as, ‘Oh man, we’re going to see The Undertaker do it again!’ If he came back and did it now, I just don’t think we’d get that same feeling if we got it when people thought that he couldn’t do it. I think we’d get more out of something like that.”

Continuing to speak about Stone Cold, Booker T talked about the Rattlesnake’s entrance and what he loved most about it. The former World Champion said he misses the captivating entrances that talent used to do back in the day and mentioned Chris Jericho’s as another entrance that stood out.

“I’ll tell you, man, I always wanted that intro, it was so cool,” Booker said, when talking about Austin’s glass break entrance. “Just to watch that actual glass breaking, not the music, but when the glass broke and he came out, I was like, man, whoever thought about that, he needs a raise. That’s what captivated me with wrestling so much back in the day. Y2J’s entrance back in the day, the first time we saw it, how awesome was that? I was always captivated by the entrances of the wrestlers back in the day and it’s a little bit different now. It’s not the same but everything’s different now because of the internet.”

WrestleMania 38 will take place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. WWE has already started offering a free ticket deal earlier this month in an attempt to fill the massive arena with as many fans as they possibly can.

