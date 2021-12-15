Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, has been an active in-ring competitor over the past month or so, wrestling several matches on AEW Dark.

On last week’s Dark, Brandi defeated Angelica Risk by submission in her first match in over a year. During the Dec. 3 tapings at Universal Studios, Brandi also wrestled Robyn Renegade in a singles match. It’s unknown when that match will air.

Brandi’s match with Risk was met with a lot of criticism on social media. F4Wonline noted how the match “belonged on Dark” and wasn’t good enough to air on TV.

On Tuesday, Brandi tweeted photos of her in her wrestling gear, mentioning how she’s “better than before” inside the squared circle. This led to a fan questioning her ability as a wrestler.

In her response, Brandi pointed out her bank account surely thinks she’s a capable wrestler.

Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings? 💋

It’s unclear if Brandi Rhodes was in character with her tweets. In recent weeks, Cody Rhodes has been teasing a heel turn on AEW Dynamite. You can see Brandi’s tweet below.

Well Melinda, my bank account sure thinks I am. So I’m gonna take the cash over your tweet… no hard feelings? 💋 https://t.co/Ujmil9T1tc — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 14, 2021