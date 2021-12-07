Bron Breakker says Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames main event win was just the beginning for his rise to the top.

The Men’s WarGames match saw Breakker lead Team 2.0 (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo) to a win over Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Pete Dunne). Breakker even pinned Ciampa to get the victory. After the show, Breakker spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and gave his fresh reaction to the bout.

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” Breakker said. “WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it. I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. [WarGames] was just the beginning.”

Breakker’s original goal was to play pro football, and he signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2020 to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, but now he believes he has found his calling, just like his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner. Breakker commented on the advice and pointers he receives from his legendary family members.

“The path that my family has paved for me is something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m very blessed and privileged to be in a spot where I can look to my family for advice. They always give me great advice and pointers of where I can improve.”

Breakker also commented on participating in WarGames with Gargano, who made his WarGames debut on Sunday night. Breakker praised Gargano and revealed how he’s helped him in NXT.

“To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me,” Breakker said. “Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails. He’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”

Breakker came up short against Ciampa back at Halloween Havoc in late October, but has teased that he will be coming for another shot at the NXT Title now that WarGames is over. Breakker vs. Ciampa II is rumored for the NXT New Year’s Evil episode on January 4.

Stay tuned for more.