Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News to promote tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and his main event match against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

A trend these days if for wrestlers to name their Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore in interviews. Danielson wouldn’t give his, and was asked why he won’t name his own version of the Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore.

“That’s impossible,” he said. “The problem with any of this is wresting is so subjective. And, from my own experience, if you were to say who do I want to watch the most today? I would say [any wrestler], and you would be like, ‘Who?’ [laughs] And that would change tomorrow depending on my mood or whatever it is. … So, I’m going to decline that answer, for posterity.”

Danielson recently expressed interest in wanting to face Darby Allin in the AEW ring, revealing it to be his dream scenario. He was asked who he’d like to go one-on-one with on the mic in AEW. He named MJF, Eddie Kingston and CM Punk.

“Oh, gosh. Obviously, MJF because he’s such a loud-mouth, and he’s such a loud-mouth backstage, too, I think that would be fun,” Danielson said. “I know that’s the easy answer – oh no, that’s not the easy answer – Eddie Kingston would be good, too. Gosh. He and I have such great banter backstage. [laughs] That would be very good for our sakes. And Punk – now, you’re talking about like ‘Yeah, you’re picking four people…’

“I have a hard time nailing down one person.”