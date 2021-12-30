In a recent conversation with ET Canada, AEW’s Christian Cage responded to the possibility of Jeff Hardy signing with All Elite Wrestling now that he’s been released from WWE. As seasoned wrestling fans will recall, Christian and Jeff Hardy have worked together in close capacity since the late 90s.

“Yeah, of course [I would like to see Jeff in AEW]. There’s so much history there and, obviously, I’m very close with Matt [Hardy] as well. It’s been great to reconnect with him in AEW. He’s kind of doing the same thing as far as mentoring the younger generation the same way. He’s also got a wealth of knowledge.

“Jeff is an extremely talented guy, a really good guy. I’m sure at some point, that will happen.”

As noted, Jeff was released from WWE on December 9, 2021 after he was reportedly offered help and rehab, but the assistance was not accepted, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Despite having made occasional public appearances since his release, there is no word yet where he may sign.

Along with potentially working with Jeff again in AEW, Cage has other goals in mind for the new year. He’s proud of his recent run with the Impact World Championship. However, he also wants to keep that momentum rolling in the new year by winning his first AEW World Title.

“My goal is always to be the best. I feel like my comeback has been everything I’d hoped it would have been. Getting some big opportunities. I obviously won a world championship already this year with the Impact world title, but I came to AEW with that goal in mind to hold the AEW championship as well. I’ll put my sights on that for 2022 and I’ll keep myself in good physical condition and get ready to keep putting on some great matches.”