Star and Executive Vice President of AEW, Cody Rhodes, sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW’s episode of Dynamite taking place in Rhodes’ homes state of Georgia. Rhodes reflected on how AEW has found itself three years into their existence and believes the stability and the success AEW has found has shown that Cody Rhodes’ vision, alongside fellow EVP’s The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, was the correct one.

“We’re essentially at the three-year point of AEW, and our stability is the tell-tale sign that our vision was the proper vision,” Rhodes said. “We have such a stable company that Bryan Danielson decided to cross that line, that CM Punk decided to join after seven years away, that Adam Cole, who was being groomed to be a massive star in WWE, decided to cross the line.

“And that’s not a knock on them, it just shows that we have built a very stable infrastructure.”

Rhodes continued, declaring that the vision doesn’t belong to any single member of the Elite, but to all of them collectively, as well as the fans who invested in the Elite prior to AEW’s formation. He credited Tony Khan for bringing the vision together and also stated that everyone still wants more from AEW as the years go by.

“It’s based around a joint vision, and the vision that’s working doesn’t belong to any of us,” Rhodes said. “The fans had a vision, too, once they started to invest in with Bullet Club, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, supporting the Bucks, myself, and Kenny.

“Tony was the only one to have the foresight to bring this all together, and we’re carrying on that vision. As a founding father or founding mother of AEW, you could walk at this point and still have a great story, a legacy. But everyone wants more.”