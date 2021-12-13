Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

This is a rematch from the November 2 NXT show, which saw Kai get the win.

WWE noted that Jade has been cleared to compete from the storyline shoulder injury that she suffered during the Women’s WarGames match on December 5. That match saw Jade lead Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Kay Lee Ray to victory over Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

WWE noted in their official NXT preview, “But can Jade survive the wrathful Kai after injuring her shoulder at NXT WarGames? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut