Former WWE superstar Top Dolla was brought up in a recent live stream where Sammy Guevara was answering questions alongside Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels. It looks as though the current AEW TNT Champion doesn’t predict we will be seeing the Hit Row member debuting in AEW.

When a fan asked Guevara, “When is Top Dolla coming to AEW?” Sammy was quick to respond with, “Never.”

Despite his blunt answer, he and Alan Angles both appeared to be in a lighthearted mood. So it is possible that this was a quick and unserious response from Sammy.

As noted last month, Top Dolla and his fellow Hit Row stable members, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, were released from WWE shortly after their call-up to the main roster.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter around the time of the releases stated that Top Dolla was “rubbing a ton of people the wrong way” during his time in both WWE NXT and the main roster. Top Dolla would later respond to this report and claim that the heat he had was because he spoke out when “B-Fab” Briana Brandy was first released.

“They got mad when Briana got released that I called up to the office,” Top Dolla said. “I was like, ‘I don’t understand why you’d release Briana when we are a foursome group.’ You take Briana out of the group and yeah, we’re still cool, and yeah, we can still do all the same things, but we are just every three-man wrestling group.”

This wasn’t the only instance in which it seemed Top Dolla was garnering some heat from people in the pro wrestling world. There were also reports that the beat and diss rap aimed at Jinder Mahal on SmackDown legitimately angered Mahal, however, Top Dolla has also denied those reports.

“When I picked the beat, Jinder Mahal was sitting right next to me in the locker room when we formulated the plan to do this. So for people to be upset with me and think that’s a reason we got fired is ridiculous,” he stated. “Because Jinder himself went and talked to them and was like, ‘no, it was not like that, we planned this out together.’”