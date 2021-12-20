Darius and Dante Martin took a chance on themselves before they got a chance to prove they belong in AEW. Darius says he was down on his luck when he reached out directly to the Young Bucks.

“Unfortunately, I’d just lost my job,” Martin recalled on One-on-One with Jon Alba. “And I was looking for a new job. But I needed money. And I just sent a message to Matt [Jackson] and I was like, ‘Hey man. I know it’s a long shot but we really love what AEW is doing and we really want to be here and we want to show what we can do. We want to push the boundaries, the innovation. AEW is on another level right now and we really want to be a part of the groundwork of this company.'”

The personal pitch and a highlight reel of the brothers’ work as the tag team Top Flight worked. They were eventually signed by AEW in November 2020. Unfortunately, Darius Martin suffered a major knee injury just months later. He’s currently rehabbing from ACL surgery while enjoying watching his brother succeed as a singles wrestler.

“It’s the best,” Martin said. “It always puts a smile on my face. Honestly, every week when I watch Dante wrestle, he grows more and more into becoming my favorite wrestler. I love watching Dante perform more than I like watching a lot of ‘bigger names’ perform because Dante innovates, and he’s creative, and he really pushes the boundaries of high flying.”

Before Darius Martin went down with his injury, Top Flight was already winning over fans. Martin believes he and his brother have a special connection with the audience.

“I just think we’re relatable in the sense that we’re young,” Martin explained. “I think they see the genuineness. We want to be here. We want to learn. We’re the same as them, really. We’re just two fans that happen to stumble across this job and get lucky. But we’re in the right place at the right time and…we’re just gonna keep showing what we can do.”

