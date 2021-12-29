AEW star Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Talk Sport to discuss his friendship with fellow AEW star Jon Moxley. Kingston and Moxley have both teamed together and been rivals in AEW, fighting for the AEW World Championship in November of 2020. Kingston fondly recalled a promo segment on AEW Dynamite leading to their match.

“That was so much fun to be in there with him,” Kingston said. “A lot of it was just, I don’t think about what I’m going to say and neither does Mox. We may have a line in our head and we’re like ‘aight, we’re just gonna say that line and see how the people react or our opponents react,’ then we see what comes into our heads after that so we can be from the heart. It’s not scripted. Jon loved it, of course.”

While being friends for a long time, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley hadn’t seen each other for a while due to Moxley working in WWE for years as Dean Ambrose. According to Kingston, Moxley tried to get him a job in WWE several times, with little success.

“Jon has been one of the biggest advocates for me in my whole career since we met,” Kingston revealed. “A lot of people don’t know that he was trying to get me into WWE years ago. Trying his best to do what he could. ‘Hey, I told this guy to check you out.’ And this is me and Jon not talking for years and out of nowhere he’ll text me ‘Hey, I told so and so to watch your match from blah, blah, blah,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Who is this?’ And he’ll be like, ‘Jon’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh hey, what’s up Mox?’

“That’s the kind of friends we are. When we ran into each other when I got to AEW, he even said and I agreed, ‘Eddie, it feels like I saw you two weeks ago,’ and at that time, we hadn’t seen each other in about eight or nine years. It’s just how our friendship is, but Jon is one of those dudes that I would be forever grateful for having him as a friend, and I don’t call a lot of people my friend. But he’s definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, one of them.”