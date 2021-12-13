AEW has announced eight matches for this Tuesday’s edition of AEW Dark.

Shawn Spears is set to face Josh Woods. Woods is best known for his time in Ring of Honor. At Saturday’s pay-per-view, Final Battle, Woods retained the ROH PURE Championship by defeating Brian Johnson.

Below is the rest of the announced matches for AEW Dark:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor

* Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita

* Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander

* Lee Johnson and Brock Johnson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia

* Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti

* Invictus Khash vs. Angelico

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Results of last week’s show are available here.