NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was reportedly transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event last night, according to PWInsider.
In the aftermath of the show’s main event, Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox, Matt Cardona appeared and confronted the winner of the bout — Murdoch. This would allow Knox to connect with a low blow, and he and Cardona grouped up in an attack on the NWA Champion.
Mick Foley then appeared and said he had a surprise for the two men. This is when Elijah Burke hit ringside and began brawling with Knox and Cardona, but was thrown into the steps at ringside and appeared to go limp.
Following the event, the report says that Burke remained down as multiple officials including Billy Corgan came to check on him. The show went off the air and fans were exiting the venue as this process continued.
Ultimately, an ambulance rushed Burke to the nearest medical facility to be examined in the emergency room. Early this morning, the star was undergoing X-rays and additional tests to determine what the diagnosis is.
We will update you when further details are available.
Full results for last night’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view can be seen below:
Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Kamille (c) defeated Melina
No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match
Tyrus (c) defeated Cyon
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c) defeated The End’s Odinson and Parrow
NWA National Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Adonis (c) defeated Judais
Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer
Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams
NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match
The Hex (c) defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Gauntlet Match
Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton
Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match
Mickie James (c) defeated Kiera Hogan
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
OGK (c) defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match
Trevor Murdoch (c) defeated Mike Knox