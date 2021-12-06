“The Pope” Elijah Burke assured fans and followers that he’s “100% well” following a scary incident at the end of the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view Saturday night.

Burke was apparently injured when he was thrown into a set of ringside steps during a brawl following the main event. Burke entered to help NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch fight off the debuting Matt Cardona and Murdoch’s title challenger, Mike Knox.

Burke tweeted an update on his condition Sunday night, confirming that he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Atlanta following the show.

“In wrestling, we take our bumps & bruises while continually forging ahead,” Burke tweeted. “However, today there are certain protocols in effect to ensure the well-being of performers like myself, and getting medically evaluated and cleared is one of them.”

PWInsider reported Burke underwent x-rays and other tests and it’s believed that he suffered a concussion. Burke is expected to be OK. He was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

NWA officials planned to keep Burke from doing anything physical during their tapings in Atlanta, GA yesterday, with more happening today.

Burke thanked his “NWA family” for the time they took to ensure his safety. He tweeted a picture Monday morning of a signed card he received from the NWA crew.

“Our crew is so genuinely special and I’m so happy to be [a part] of them,” Burke wrote. “I promise you, it’s the little things that [count]. This simple act means the world to me and I will hold on to this card forever.”

Prior to the show-closing brawl, Elijah Burke appeared earlier in the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view on Saturday night. He served as the special guest referee for the NWA Television Championship match between Tyrus and Cyon. Tyrus defeated Cyon to retain the title.

Burke is a former NWA Television Champion. He held the title for 290 days before he was dethroned by Tyrus in August.