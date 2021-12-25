Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the final two participants for the BOLA 2022 tournament.

Buddy Matthews and Phillip Five Skulls are the final two entrants.

Matthews was released by WWE in June. Since his release, he has wrestled for several promotions such as NJPW. Matthews wrestled Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Battle In The Valley in November.

There are a total of 16 participants for the Battle Of Los Angeles 2022 tournament. The full is available below.

* Buddy Matthews

* Phillip Five Skulls

* Rey Horus

*JONAH

* Alex Shelley

* Kevin Blackwood

* Lio Rush

* Black Taurus

* Daniel Garcia

*Jack Cartwheel

*Bandido

* Lee Moriarty

*Davey Richards

*Aramis

*Jonathan Gresham

*JD Drake

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-ever BOLA event was in 2005.

Phillip Five Skulls is the fifteenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2021