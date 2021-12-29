FTR spoke with Elite POV recently and shared an interesting backstage story. The duo discussed a moment where they almost ended up fighting a WWE producer behind the scenes. While the fight never ended up happening, that is because the person involved knew it was coming.

“Last night we were in Greensboro. I walked by this area and I remembered, ‘oh this is the room where a producer in WWE said something to Cash,’ and he got so mad he came to me and said, ‘hey, I am going to fight this guy, just to let you know.’ I said, ‘alright let’s do it,’” Dax Harwood stated. “We both waited and when we were done filming we were going to beat the sh*t out of him. It took filming forever and we were like, ‘oh whatever.’”

Cash Wheeler then weighed in on the situation as well. The FTR star revealed that the WWE producer was purposefully avoiding him at the time. He knew that Cash wanted a fight, as he stressed he would have killed him.

“We waited for like 30 minutes, I was pretty determined,” he admitted. “He was purposefully trying to stay as busy as possible, he knew I was going to kill him, he already knew. He wasn’t unaware of it so he was purposefully trying to pretend, he had selective vision at that point.”

FTR also spoke about their tempers, in general. Cash stated that they both have short fuses, but typically they are able to calm each other down, which works out perfectly for them.

“Somethings set me off quicker, something set him off quicker,” he said. “I mean, pick your fuse. They’re both pretty short. I think it works out though because not the same things annoy us. So when he’s mad about something I can calm him down and then vice versa. So we do a good job at that. But when we are both fired up, then it’s a good time.”

