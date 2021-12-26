GCW announced on Saturday that it will be making its debut in Atlanta in March 2022.

GCW’s owner Brett Lauderdale also commented on the upcoming debut.

Lauderdale tweet, “Where the big boys play”

The independent promotion’s last event of the year is Til Infinity on December 31 at the Showboat in Atlantic City. The card includes PCO’s Open Challenge, Atticus Cougar vs. Everett Connors, Blake Christian and Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon and Ninja Mack, Allie Katch vs. Charli Evans, G-Raver vs Akira, and Ho-Ho Lun vs. Jimmy Lloyd.

The current champion is AEW star Jon Moxley. Moxley won the title in September at Art of War Games after he defeated Impact star Matt Cardona.

Below is their announcement:

🎁🎄🎁🎄🎁 To: A̲ ̲T̲ ̲L̲ ̲A̲ ̲N̲ ̲T̲ ̲A̲

From: Santa GCW Debuts in ATLANTA at the legendary Center Stage on Saturday, March 12th! Tickets and Additional Info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hRY0A0r1pI — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2021