Georgia Smith was a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show recently where she spoke about Harry Smith’s release. WWE had re-signed Harry and he did compete in a dark match, which took place before the July 16 Friday Night SmackDown.

While he taped an interview for WWE’s YouTube channel, he never appeared on television. The company then decided to release him during one of the cuts this year.

“He’s good, he’s just training a lot he’s been pretty busy. That’s about it really. He’s just been keeping busy, he has gone all day doing boxing classes, jiujitsu classes, grappling classes, training, meal prepping. So, ultimately, it’s like he’s still in WWE, he’s got that same mind frame,” she said. “He’s not sitting and dwelling and depressed and letting himself go and whiney. He’s just continuing what he’s doing. I don’t know what the future holds for him.”

Harry Smith was let go during WWE’s November 4th cuts, which saw a variety of talents released. His sister revealed that it was a surprise at the time. However, she doesn’t hold any ill-will towards WWE because of the decisions they have made.

“It was definitely a shock. None of us saw it happening, but it’s happened and at the end of the day, I am glad that he did go back. I felt like it was something he needed to do and it was the right decision going back. But I don’t know what the reasoning was, I am not sure,” she said about Harry Smith’s release. “But, I have no ill-will towards WWE or anything. Obviously, it was disappointing and it was a shock, but at the end of the day I think Harry will be alright.”

