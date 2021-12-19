Georgia Smith recently spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show about AEW’s upcoming Owen Hart Cup. She does believe it is cool to see him honored, however, Georgia is not sure how many members of the family will be involved.

“I think it’s really cool to see him honored and recognized which is what wrestling fans, and obviously our family, has been wanting for so long. I feel bad that after he died, he was erased,” Georgia added. “You know Owen, he did love what he did and it was a part of his life, all throughout his life. I’m glad he is being recognized. Obviously, with WWE, that was a no-go, and AEW is obviously the next best thing. Chris Jericho has got a good relationship with Martha and if merchandise and things can come out through AEW, then that’s great.

“It’s just kind of unfortunate. Because all of Owen’s stuff he did and what he was known for was WWE, and obviously, they can’t do that. But they’re going to make it work. I feel like this is a positive thing overall for Owen and his immediate family, and for AEW,” she said. “He’s celebrated and it’s unfortunate, as well. I don’t know how much of my Hart family will be involved with that. But it’s happening and kudos to all of them for making it work, and Owen Hart is back in wrestling in some capacity.”

Georgia Smith also spoke about her father and teased that a screenplay could be on the way. She admitted that there have been talks with a British screenwriter who is interested in helping.

“There is a British screenwriter, he was actually in a movie with Wade Barrett, like a UK film it came out like a year ago. But him and I have been connecting. He actually saw Owen live at that One Night Only in Birmingham and he’s just always been a massive fan, and he’s always writing projects and screenplays. He’s done bits in movies and series and stuff, and his name is Sam Benjamin,” she said. “He was like, ‘I want to help you do this.’ I was trying to get WWE involved with it last year and their Studios just said, ‘We don’t really do biopics.’”

However, when it comes to the project, Georgia admitted that it might be best as a lengthy television series. She believes that is the best way to do things due to all of his history.

“I was like, you know what? ‘Now is the best time to kind of do it. We’ve done all this, so much has happened now. Things are getting back to normal and now is the time to do it.’ I think with my dad, I don’t think it’s going to be like a movie,” Georgia said. “What I envision in my mind, I think it’s going to be like a series, maybe like a 10-part series. Maybe it would have more seasons, I am not sure. But my dad obviously, as you guys know, he’s had so many things that have happened. You can’t put that and condense it in a two-hour movie.

“Even with Icons and with their content, I have no idea how they’re going to put that in like an hour and a half. I don’t know. WWE will make it work, though” she claimed. “So him and I are at the early stages of it. He’s written page one and that’s starting off at Wembley Stadium. Then he takes you back to him growing up and all of that. So, that’s kind of where we are at right now with it.”

